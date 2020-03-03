UrduPoint.com
Israeli Diplomat Says High Turnout At Recent Election Shows Strength Of Israeli Democracy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Israeli Diplomat Says High Turnout at Recent Election Shows Strength of Israeli Democracy

The 71-percent turnout at the recent election is a sign of strength of the Israeli democracy, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The 71-percent turnout at the recent election is a sign of strength of the Israeli democracy, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Israel had its third election in 12 months.

"This, first and foremost, shows how strong the Israeli democracy is, how much people believe in the democratic process and want to influence it. I think that this is the most important outcome of this election," Livne said at an event of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

He added that most Israeli politicians and citizens did not want the fourth round of voting to take place.

"I think that serious efforts will be taken to avoid this," Livne said.

Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said the high turnout showed that "Israeli citizens are not indifferent to the future of their country and its further development."

Regarding the future Russian-Israeli relations, Viktorov said he was not expecting "drastic changes" in any scenario.

