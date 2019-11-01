UrduPoint.com
Israeli Diplomatic Missions Resume Work After Strike - Embassy In Russia

Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:27 PM

Israeli Diplomatic Missions Resume Work After Strike - Embassy in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Israeli diplomatic missions all over the world have resumed operations on Friday following a strike against the Finance Ministry's decision to cut diplomats' expense stipends, the Israeli embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, all of Israel's embassies and consulates shut down around the globe as diplomats held a strike over the Finance Ministry's decision to impose a tax on staff members' expense stipends if receipts are not provided. The Israeli Foreign Ministry's press service said on Thursday that a court had ruled that the parties involved, namely the Finance Ministry and the Trade Union of the Foreign Ministry Employees, must find a solution to this controversial issue within 25 days.

"Everything is back to its previous working mode per the working schedule, starting from today," the embassy said.

The embassy added that hearings on the issue would take place on December 3.



