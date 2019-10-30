UrduPoint.com
Israeli Diplomatic Missions Worldwide Suspend Work Over Conflict With Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Israeli diplomatic missions all over the world temporarily shut down on Wednesday as part of a strike against the Finance Ministry's decision to cut diplomats' expense stipends, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Israeli diplomatic missions all over the world temporarily shut down on Wednesday as part of a strike against the Finance Ministry's decision to cut diplomats' expense stipends, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The strike comes in response to the Finance Ministry's move to impose a tax on diplomats' expenses that are not supported by receipts.

"Due to the Ministry of Finance decision to violate agreements that were endorsed by the Ministry of Finance Director General and signed on 21 July 2019 and to enforce unilateral procedures on representatives abroad that change practices that have been in effect for decades, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is compelled to close all Israeli diplomatic missions abroad.

No services will be provided to the public and entrance to the missions will not be permitted," the statement said.

According to the diplomatic mission, the Finance Ministry leaves no other option but to close the diplomatic missions. The press service also expressed hope for a quick resolution to the crisis.

