Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Israeli Doctors Ready to Join Phase 3 of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - Immunologist

Israeli doctors have read the results of the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and they are confident that it was created on a reliable platform and expect to take part in phase 3 testing, Polina Stepenskaya, chair of the Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cancer Immunotherapy Department at Jerusalem's Hadassah hospital, told Sputnik

Earlier in September, Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign fund, published the results of the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in The Lancet medical journal. Sputnik V was registered by the health ministry on August 11.

Earlier in September, Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign fund, published the results of the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in The Lancet medical journal. Sputnik V was registered by the health ministry on August 11.

"The article is done very well, I read it carefully, I read both the article and all the materials attached to it, and, of course, it is convincing in terms of what the scientists from the Gamaleya Institute have said - the platform is undoubtedly reliable and proven," Stepenskaya said.

Stepenskaya expressed hope that Israeli doctors would be able to take part in research work during the phase 3 trials of the Russian vaccine.

"The third phase can be carried out in different countries. As far as I understand, there is an agreement on the third phase between different countries. In Israel, we are also interested in taking part in the third phase. We will be very happy if our colleagues in Russia respond positively to this," the immunologist said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev previously said the fund had received applications from over 20 countries for the purchase of a billion doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. He said Russia had agreed upon the production of the vaccine in five countries.

