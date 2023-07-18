Open Menu

Israeli Doctors To Strike On Wednesday To Protest Judicial Reform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Israeli Doctors to Strike on Wednesday to Protest Judicial Reform

The Israel Medicine Association (IMA) has joined the nation-wide protests against the government's judicial reform, with a two-hour strike planned for Wednesday by doctors not involved in emergency departments, IMA head Zion Hagay said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Israel Medicine Association (IMA) has joined the nation-wide protests against the government's judicial reform, with a two-hour strike planned for Wednesday by doctors not involved in emergency departments, IMA head Zion Hagay said on Tuesday.

"This morning the management of the medical association decided on a strike tomorrow. The strike will last two hours from 08:30 a.m. (05:30 GMT) to 10:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT). The medical association will do everything not to harm people in need of treatment," Hagay wrote on Twitter.

The majority of Israeli doctors oppose the government-promoted judicial reform and remain committed to the struggle for democracy, Israeli daily newspaper Maariv reported.

Israel's health care system will operate in weekend mode during the strike, meaning emergency rooms in hospitals will be available to patients, the KAN radio station reported.

Israeli doctors have announced a strike as part of a nationwide "Day of Resistance" demonstrations against judicial reform taking place in Israel on Tuesday. However, mass protests in Israel against the government's judicial reform have been going on for 28 weeks now.

Demonstrations have intensified in Israel this week after the parliament on Monday passed in the first reading one of the key clauses of the reform, curbing the Supreme Court's power to cancel decisions made by the government by ruling them unreasonable. If the bill goes into effect, the government will get more power when promoting its decisions and electing officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that the government would drop the most controversial part of the judicial reform designed to enable the parliament to override the rulings of the Supreme Court.

At the same time, the Israeli prime minister said that the government and the opposition had been unable to agree on basic provisions of the reform for months, which would possibly prompt the government to advance the legislation unilaterally.

The draft law is intended to shake up the judiciary in Israel. If adopted, it could curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Parliament Democracy Twitter Same Reading From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

55 seconds ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

28 seconds ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

29 seconds ago
 NI conducts training on food fortification

NI conducts training on food fortification

31 seconds ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

32 seconds ago
 KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

36 seconds ago
Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

11 minutes ago
 ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in ..

Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in promoting regional trade, deve ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Call ..

Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Calls for Renewal - Global Affairs

6 minutes ago
 District admin takes measures to ensure peace, sec ..

District admin takes measures to ensure peace, security during Moharram: DC

6 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health ..

MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health vulnerability and adaptation ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World