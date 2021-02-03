Israeli Drone Attacked by Missiles Over Lebanon During 'Routine Activities' - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A drone belonging to the Israeli military was attacked by anti-aircraft missiles while flying over Lebanon during "routine activities," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Anti-aircraft missiles were just fired toward an IDF UAV during routine activity over Lebanon," the IDF tweeted.

According to the IDF, the aircraft was not hit and continued its flight as planned.

There were several incidents involving Israeli drones over the past several days, with one drone crashing on Lebanese soil and another one in the Gaza Strip.