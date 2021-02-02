Israeli Drone Crashes in Southern Gaza Strip During Military Operation - Defense Forces

A drone belonging to the Israeli armed forces crashed in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the military was conducting an operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A drone belonging to the Israeli armed forces crashed in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the military was conducting an operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"During the recent IDF operation, an IDF drone fell in the southern Gaza Strip.

There is no risk of information leakage," the IDF tweeted.

No other details on the incident have been provided so far.

On Monday, the IDF reported that its drone had crashed on Lebanese soil while conducting activities in the border area. Lebanon's Hezbollah subsequently said that it destroyed an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle in the vicinity of Blida.