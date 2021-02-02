UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Drone Crashes In Southern Gaza Strip During Military Operation - Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:06 PM

Israeli Drone Crashes in Southern Gaza Strip During Military Operation - Defense Forces

A drone belonging to the Israeli armed forces crashed in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the military was conducting an operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A drone belonging to the Israeli armed forces crashed in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the military was conducting an operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"During the recent IDF operation, an IDF drone fell in the southern Gaza Strip.

There is no risk of information leakage," the IDF tweeted.

No other details on the incident have been provided so far.

On Monday, the IDF reported that its drone had crashed on Lebanese soil while conducting activities in the border area. Lebanon's Hezbollah subsequently said that it destroyed an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle in the vicinity of Blida.

Related Topics

Drone Gaza Vehicle Blida Lebanon Border

Recent Stories

Rights Group Urges Guinean Gov't to Investigate De ..

5 minutes ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

5 minutes ago

French, Austrian Europe Ministers to Discuss Terro ..

5 minutes ago

Daniel Pearl Case: SC orders to remove main suspec ..

18 minutes ago

NIreland halts post-Brexit border checks over staf ..

14 minutes ago

Preparations afoot to observe Kashmir solidarity d ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.