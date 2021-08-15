Israeli Drone Crashes In Syria Due To Malfunction - Defense Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:00 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) An Israeli drone fell down in Syria due to a technical fault with no possibility of data leak, the Israeli army said on Sunday.
"Yesterday, during the usual operations the UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] of the Israeli Defense Forces fell down in Syria due to a technical fault," the army stated.
A data leak threat was excluded by the military.