Israeli Drone Crashes in Syria Due to Malfunction - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) An Israeli drone fell down in Syria due to a technical fault with no possibility of data leak, the Israeli army said on Sunday.

"Yesterday, during the usual operations the UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] of the Israeli Defense Forces fell down in Syria due to a technical fault," the army stated.

A data leak threat was excluded by the military.