Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Civilian Near Golan Heights - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

A Syrian civilian died on Thursday when a drone reportedly belonging to Israel hit his car in southwestern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, media said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A Syrian civilian died on Thursday when a drone reportedly belonging to Israel hit his car in southwestern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, media said.

The strike took place in the suburbs of Hader in the Quneitra province, according to the Syrian state television channel Al-Akhbar.

Cross-border fire began on Sunday when Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets at Israeli targets. Israel retaliated by launching airstrikes at what it said was a base of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group outside the Syrian capital.

