Israeli Drones Hit Southern Lebanon With Fire Bombs - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Israeli drones have dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel, media reported on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also fired artillery shells targeting the Kfarchouba hills, according to the Lebanese Al-Manar tv channel.

On Saturday, media reported that the IDF had launched over 30 flare bombs near the Lebanese border towns of Ghajar, Shebaa and Kfarchouba.

Lebanon accused Israel of being behind a drone strike on the office of the Hezbollah militant group near Beirut last Sunday, followed by another attack on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.