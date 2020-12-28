Israeli Elderly Man Dies From Heart Attack After COVID-19 Vaccination - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A senior Israeli citizen died from a heart attack on Monday after he was inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the country's health ministry said.

"A 75-year-old man from the country's north, who had cardiac and oncological conditions and had several heart attacks in the past, was vaccinated this morning and died at home soon after the vaccination," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry established a special commission to look into the incident.

"The initial check has not detected a connection between the incident and the vaccine, the vaccination campaign continues," the health authority added.

Israel launched mass vaccination on December 20, starting with medical and geriatric facilities staff as well as medical students and government officials. The second stage involves vaccination of citizens over 60 years old and people from high-risk groups.