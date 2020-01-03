UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Embassies Placed On High Alert In Wake Of Soleimani's Killing - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:27 PM

Israeli Embassies Placed on High Alert in Wake of Soleimani's Killing - Reports

Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have been placed on high alert in the wake of the US strike on Iranian top military leader Qasem Soleimani, media said Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have been placed on high alert in the wake of the US strike on Iranian top military leader Qasem Soleimani, media said Friday.

The Pentagon confirmed his killing near the Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.

It said the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force was ordered dead to protect US personnel abroad.

The order to step up security at diplomatic missions was given by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. The ministry told Sputnik it did not comment on security issues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short his Greek trip to hurry back to Israel where Defense Minister� Naftali Bennett and other military officials will soon meet in Tel Aviv for an emergency security meeting.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister World Israel Pentagon Alert Baghdad Jerusalem Post Media Top Airport

Recent Stories

PM Khan says executive powers were encroached upon ..

7 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University allows students submi ..

8 minutes ago

Approval accorded to transfer Rs 200 billion for ..

5 minutes ago

How did Selena Gomez spend 2019? The answer will b ..

5 minutes ago

Maya Ali speaks up on marriage rumors with Osman K ..

5 minutes ago

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreaking reaction to Brad ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.