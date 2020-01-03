Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have been placed on high alert in the wake of the US strike on Iranian top military leader Qasem Soleimani, media said Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have been placed on high alert in the wake of the US strike on Iranian top military leader Qasem Soleimani, media said Friday.

The Pentagon confirmed his killing near the Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.

It said the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force was ordered dead to protect US personnel abroad.

The order to step up security at diplomatic missions was given by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. The ministry told Sputnik it did not comment on security issues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short his Greek trip to hurry back to Israel where Defense Minister� Naftali Bennett and other military officials will soon meet in Tel Aviv for an emergency security meeting.