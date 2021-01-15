UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Embassy Denies Claims Pfizer Vaccine Available At Hadassah Moscow Hospital

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Israeli Embassy Denies Claims Pfizer Vaccine Available at Hadassah Moscow Hospital

The Israeli embassy in Moscow on Friday denied claims that it is currently possible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Skolkovo branch of Israel's Hadassah medical chain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Israeli embassy in Moscow on Friday denied claims that it is currently possible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Skolkovo branch of Israel's Hadassah medical chain.

"In light of the publications in Russian media about the vaccination at Hadassah Medical Moscow with Pfizer vaccine, the Israeli embassy in Russia carried out a thorough check of this information. According to our information, these statements are not true ... Hadassah branch in Moscow, according to our information, does not carry out such activities and does not have a vaccine that has not passed state registration in Russia," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Tatiana Solomatina, a member of the Russian lower house's health protection committee, told the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster on Tuesday that it was possible to receive Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Skolkovo branch of Hadassah.

Earlier this week, Anna Karabash, a spokeswoman for Hadassah Medical Moscow, told the same broadcaster that the medical institution will be able to vaccinate people with Pfizer before the registration of the drug in Russia. According to her, it is possible to use drugs and technologies that are not registered in Russia but registered in the OECD countries on the territory of the international medical cluster in Skolkovo.

She stressed, however, that contracts for Pfizer vaccine deliveries have not yet been concluded, so the vaccination launch date and service prices are still unknown.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Russia Drugs Same Media

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

35 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

4 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.