Israeli Embassy Denies Claims Pfizer Vaccine Available at Hadassah Moscow Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Israeli embassy in Moscow on Friday denied claims that it is currently possible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Skolkovo branch of Israel's Hadassah medical chain.

"In light of the publications in Russian media about the vaccination at Hadassah Medical Moscow with Pfizer vaccine, the Israeli embassy in Russia carried out a thorough check of this information. According to our information, these statements are not true ... Hadassah branch in Moscow, according to our information, does not carry out such activities and does not have a vaccine that has not passed state registration in Russia," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Tatiana Solomatina, a member of the Russian lower house's health protection committee, told the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster on Tuesday that it was possible to receive Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Skolkovo branch of Hadassah.

Earlier this week, Anna Karabash, a spokeswoman for Hadassah Medical Moscow, told the same broadcaster that the medical institution will be able to vaccinate people with Pfizer before the registration of the drug in Russia. According to her, it is possible to use drugs and technologies that are not registered in Russia but registered in the OECD countries on the territory of the international medical cluster in Skolkovo.

She stressed, however, that contracts for Pfizer vaccine deliveries have not yet been concluded, so the vaccination launch date and service prices are still unknown.