Israeli Emergency Service Confirms Death of One Man in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed that one person was killed during the terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv promenade on Friday, and six others were taken to a hospital.

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics have pronounced an approximately 30 year old male deceased, and are evacuating 4 patients, 2 mild, 2 moderate to Ichilov and Wolfson Hospitals," the service tweeted.