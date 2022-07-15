UrduPoint.com

Israeli Energy Minister Meets With US Mediator In Talks On Maritime Borders With Lebanon

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022

Israeli Energy Minister Meets With US Mediator in Talks on Maritime Borders With Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar on Thursday met with US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, who is mediating negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon.

"Today, I met with the American mediator for the Lebanese maritime border talks, Amos Hochstein, along with the head of the Israeli negotiating team, Udi Adiri. I will continue to work on an agreement that will protect Israel's strategic assets and security," Elharrar said on Twitter.

In June, the Lebanese authorities conveyed their position on the delineation of maritime borders with Israel to Hochstein.

Israel called on the Lebanese authorities to accelerate the negotiations and called the Karish gas field its strategic asset, assuring that it had no intention to extract gas in the disputed territory.

Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers alongside a part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel.

