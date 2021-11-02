Israeli Energy Minister Unable to Attend COP26 Due to Wheelchair Inaccessibility - Reports

Wheelchair-bound Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was unable to attend the first day of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow due to the inaccessibility for people in wheelchairs, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Wheelchair-bound Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was unable to attend the first day of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow due to the inaccessibility for people in wheelchairs, media reported on Tuesday.

"It was impossible to get in with a car and I could not make that distance independently. It's outrageous conduct and it should not have happened. I came for certain purposes and could not achieve them today, but there will be other opportunities," Elharrar said as quoted by the Ynet news site.

According to the media, COP26 organizers did not allow the minister's special vehicle to get through the security points and enter the compound.

Elharrar was reportedly offered a shuttle transport to the summit area, but it was not adapted for wheelchair use. The minister was unable to reach the place of the meetings planned as part of the work of the Israeli delegation and had to return to the hotel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly said that it was "unacceptable" that Elharrar was left out of the meeting. According to Bennett, the energy minister will arrive at the area on Tuesday as part of his official convoy, thus ensuring Elharrar's participation on the second day of the summit.