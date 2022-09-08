UrduPoint.com

Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield In Aleppo On Tuesday - Russian Military

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched five missiles at the Nayreb airfield in Syria's Aleppo on Tuesday and caused minor damage, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that Israel attacked the Aleppo International Airport, adding that the air defense systems shot down several missiles.

"On September 6, 2022, from 20:15 to 20:24, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters, operating from the eastern Mediterranean Sea, launched an air strike with five cruise missiles at the Nayreb airfield (Aleppo). As a result of the Israeli air strike, minor material damage was caused to the infrastructure of the airfield," Egorov said.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Russia Aleppo September Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized langua ..

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq

20 minutes ago
 US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Foreca ..

US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Forecast by 70,000 Barrels Daily

20 minutes ago
 Germany Reached Limit in Weapons Supplies to Kiev ..

Germany Reached Limit in Weapons Supplies to Kiev - Defense Minister

20 minutes ago
 President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national tea ..

President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performanc ..

20 minutes ago
 US 2022 LNG Sales Seen Up 14%, Bolstering Country ..

US 2022 LNG Sales Seen Up 14%, Bolstering Country as Largest Exporter - Energy A ..

20 minutes ago
 EU Chief Diplomat Always Opposes Fascism, Supports ..

EU Chief Diplomat Always Opposes Fascism, Supports Democracy - Spokesperson

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.