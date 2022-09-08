Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched five missiles at the Nayreb airfield in Syria's Aleppo on Tuesday and caused minor damage, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that Israel attacked the Aleppo International Airport, adding that the air defense systems shot down several missiles.

"On September 6, 2022, from 20:15 to 20:24, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters, operating from the eastern Mediterranean Sea, launched an air strike with five cruise missiles at the Nayreb airfield (Aleppo). As a result of the Israeli air strike, minor material damage was caused to the infrastructure of the airfield," Egorov said.