Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Damascus Province on Thursday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked the Damascus province on Thursday, and Syria's air defense repelled one missile out of two, a Russian military official with the center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday, adding that the incident did not lead to any casualties.

"On April 14, from 23:03 to 23:10, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Golan Heights airspace attacked targets in the Syrian province of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complex, which is in service with the armed forces of Syria, destroyed one missile," Rear. Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.

The official added that the attack damaged a warehouse which stored material property but did not lead to casualties among the Syrian military.