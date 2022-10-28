UrduPoint.com

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles On Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Israeli F-16 fighter jets fired eight cruise missiles on targets on the outskirts of Damascus on Wednesday night, and the Syrian air defense systems shot down four of them, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday

"In the period from 00.35 to 00.39 on October 27, 2022, four Israeli ... F-16 from the Golan Heights launched an air strike with eight cruise missiles against targets on the northern and southwestern outskirts of Damascus ... the Syrian air defense forces destroyed four Israeli missiles ... One Syrian soldier was injured," Yegorov said at a briefing.

