Israeli F-16s Fired 12 Missiles at Syria, Syrian Military Destroyed 10 - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Israeli fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles at Syria last night, the Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"From 2:28 to 2:38 a.m.

, six Israeli F-16 tactical fighters from Lebanese airspace struck targets in the Syrian province of Homs with twelve guided missiles. The air defense forces of the Syrian armed forces destroyed ten missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems," Kulit said at a briefing.

He added that one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes.