Israeli Fighter Jet Attacks Residential Building in Gaza City

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Israel's military aircraft on Tuesday struck a residential building on the main street of Gaza City, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Local residents reported that three people were killed in their apartment on Omar Mukhtar Street. The attack was also confirmed by members of the Hamas military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

"Israeli military aircraft attacked a site belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades. There are dead and missing," the wing told reporters.

An exchange of fire has been ongoing between the Israeli army and Palestine's Gaza military factions for days.

At the same time, Israel's medical emergency and blood service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported on Tuesday that at least two people were slightly injured by glass fragments during the shelling of the country's two southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon from the Gaza Strip.

"Following alarms that sounded in the #Ashkelon and #Ashdod areas: #MDA EMTs and paramedics provided #medical treatment to 2 people injured lightly by #glass shards and 5 people who suffered panic attacks," the service tweeted.

Earlier, social media and news outlets reported that a rocket fired from Gaza hit a residential building in Ashdod.

Since last night, air raid sirens have not died down in Ashkelon and cities bordering the Palestinian enclave. Starting 1 p.m. (local time; 10:00 GMT) on Tuesday, Palestine's factions began the shelling of Ashdod.