UrduPoint.com

Israeli Fighter Jets Attacked Syrian Civilian Infrastructure On Monday - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Israeli Fighter Jets Attacked Syrian Civilian Infrastructure on Monday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Two Israeli fighter jets attacked civilian infrastructure in Syria's Aleppo province on Monday,  Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday, adding that one person was killed.

"On May 1, from 23.32 to 23.37 (08:32 to 08:37 pm GMT), two tactical fighters F-16 of the Israeli Air Force launched missile and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure in the province of Aleppo. As a result of the strike, the runway of the international airport was out of service, one person was killed, seven were injured,"  Gurinov told a briefing.

