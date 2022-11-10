Israeli Fighter Jets Escort US Bombers Over Israel - IDF

Two Israeli air force F-35 fighter jets escorted US B-52 bombers during fly-over in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Two Israeli air force F-35 fighter jets escorted US B-52 bombers during fly-over in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"2 IDF F-35i "Adir" aircraft escorted 2 U.S. B-52 bombers assigned to U.S.

Central Command through Israel's skies," the military said on Twitter, adding that the flight took place in the framework of increasing cooperation with the US Army.

This is the first flight of its kind, and it was part of a joint exercise and training program between the armed forces of the two countries, conducted to improve the operational capabilities of the IDF and increase its readiness for a variety of scenarios, according to the Israeli military.