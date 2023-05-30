Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Damascus Suburb With 6 Guided Bombs - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Two Israeli fighter jets struck targets in the vicinity of the city of Damascus in Syria, two bombs were shot down by a Russian air defense system, there were no casualties, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"On May 28, at 23:45 (local time, 20:45 GMT) two tactical fighters F-15 of the Israel Defense Forces Air Force from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights struck six GBU-39 precision-guided glide bomb on objects in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Two bombs were shot down from Russian-made Buk-M2E complexes by Syrian military on duty. As a result of the Israeli airstrike, two warehouses were damaged. There are no casualties," Gurinov told a briefing.