Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hamas Targets In Response To Early Wednesday Attack - IDF

Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:50 AM

Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hamas Targets in Response to Early Wednesday Attack - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Israeli fighter jets have struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket attack from Gaza carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced.

"Air-raid sirens sounding in southern Israel," IDF said on its official Twitter account, adding in a later Tweet that "In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight, our fighter jets just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza."

On Tuesday, IDF announced that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

One of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. IDF said that air raid sirens sounded in the western city of Sderot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "vigorously" respond to any aggression against it, following the Tuesday firing of two rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

