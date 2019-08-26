UrduPoint.com
Israeli Fighters, Drones Spotted Over Lebanon As Tensions Rise - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Suspected Israeli drones and fighter jets were reported on Monday to have been flying over Lebanon after a series of incursions caused tensions between the neighbors to soar in the past days.

Drones were seen scouting the eastern city of Baalbek followed by several jets that flew into Marjayoun from the south at a medium altitude, according to Lebanon's National news Agency.

Lebanon has accused Israel of hitting Palestinian military targets on its soil close to its border with Syria overnight, a day after two drones crashed during an attack on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on the outskirts of Beirut.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has called the Israeli drone strikes an attack on his country's sovereignty. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has meanwhile threatened Israel with an "adequate" response. Israel has accused the Shiiite militant group of plotting to attack it with "killer drones."

