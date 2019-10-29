Israeli Fighters Shoot Down Drone Over Gaza Strip - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Israeli fighters have shot down an unidentified drone flying over the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Force said on Tuesday.

"An unmanned aircraft was detected some time ago at an irregular altitude over the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, adding that the drone was shot down by the Israeli fighters.

The number of drone attacks in the middle East has increased in recent years. The most prominent incident occurred in September when a coordinated drone attack by the Houthi radical movement damaged oil refineries in Saudi Arabia.