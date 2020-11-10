TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Israeli finance minister, Israel Katz, has asked his US counterpart, Steven Mnuchin, for help in gaining access to the experimental US-German vaccine candidate.

"I asked my American colleague for aid in bringing the vaccine to Israel simultaneously with its supply to the US under a deal on an immediate delivery of 600 million doses agreed by the US administration and the drug-maker," the Israeli minister said.

US pharma giant Pfizer announced on Monday that an interim analysis showed that the potential vaccine created together with Germany's BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection.

Pfizer plans to seek emergency use authorization of the experimental drug by the US food and Drug Administration as soon as the required safety milestone is achieved, which is expected to happen in the third week of November.