Israeli Finance Minister Katz to Self Isolate After Coronavirus Contact

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz will self isolate after a security guard who accompanied him was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Finance Minister Israel Katz will go into quarantine after coronavirus was detected in the security guard who accompanied him this Sunday," Zina Roitman, adviser to the minister, told reporters.

She cited Katz, who said he "feels good and will stay in self-isolation for a week and a half."

Katz will continue to work from home, and the meetings will be held via video conferencing.

On Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said the COVID-19 case tally in Israel had increased by 822 in the past 24 hours to 316,411. Thirteen patients died. The total coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 2,592.