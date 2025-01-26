Israeli Fire Kills 2, Wounds 32, On Deadline For Lebanon Withdrawal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Kfar Kila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Israeli troops fired at residents of south Lebanon on Sunday, killing two and wounding 32, health officials said, as hundreds of people tried to return to their homes on the deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw from the area.
Israel was all but certain to miss Sunday's deadline, which is part of a ceasefire agreement that ended its war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group two months ago.
The deal that took effect on November 27 said the Lebanese army was to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period.
That period ends on Sunday.
Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli forces had opened fire in at least two border towns on "citizens who were trying to return to their villages", killing two and wounding 32.
The ministry had previously said the "aggression" had centred on the two villages of Houla and Kfar Kila.
Earlier, Lebanon's official National news Agency had reported that Israeli fire wounded several people in Kfar Kila "who crossed the barrier and checkpoint put in place by the occupation army", referring to Israel.
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a message earlier on Sunday to residents of more than 60 villages in southern Lebanon, including Kfar Kila and Houla, telling them not to return.
AFP journalists said convoys of vehicles carrying hundreds of people were trying to return to several villages despite the military's continued presence.
AFPTV live images from Kfar Kila showed crowds gathered, some with yellow Hezbollah flags, near Lebanese security vehicles that blocked a road near a petrol station.
Beyond them sat another military vehicle on an empty stretch of the road.
On Saturday, the Lebanese army said a delay in implementing the agreement was the "result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side".
Israeli forces have left coastal areas of southern Lebanon, but are still present in areas further east.
The ceasefire deal stipulates that Hezbollah pull back its forces north of the Litani River -- about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border -- and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday that "the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state", so the military's withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline.
"The withdrawal process is conditional upon the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, with Hezbollah withdrawing beyond the Litani River," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.
It added that "the gradual withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with the United States", a key ally and one of the monitors of the ceasefire.
The Lebanese army said it was "ready to continue its deployment as soon as the Israeli enemy withdraws".
Recent Stories
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
More Stories From World
-
Israeli fire kills 2, wounds 32, on deadline for Lebanon withdrawal23 seconds ago
-
Tangshan welcomes Chinese New Year with colorful celebrations20 minutes ago
-
Brazil slams US after dozens of deportees arrive handcuffed20 minutes ago
-
Trump floats plan to 'clean out' Gaza, move Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan20 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Belarus with Lukashenko set to extend 30-year rule20 minutes ago
-
Trump floats plan to 'clean out' Gaza as fragile truce enters second week30 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Belarus with Lukashenko set to extend 30-year rule50 minutes ago
-
US-bound refugees in Hong Kong despair as Trump halts arrivals50 minutes ago
-
In Texas border city, some question role of troops to counter migration50 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko set to extend 30-year rule in Belarus50 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 hour ago
-
Celtics top Mavs in NBA Finals rematch, Rockets down Cavaliers1 hour ago