UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Firm Releases Animated Promo Video Of New Missile Hitting Russian Ship

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Israeli Firm Releases Animated Promo Video of New Missile Hitting Russian Ship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Israeli company Rafael, one of the leading arms manufacturers in the country, has unveiled a new Sea Breaker cruise missile in an animated video where it destroys a Soviet-made missile corvette.

According to the developer, Sea Breaker is an "autonomous, precision-guided missile system, enabling significant attack performance against a variety of high-value maritime and land targets." The missile is capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 186 miles against strong electronic countermeasures, the manufacturer specified.

An animated video on the Rafael website shows the destruction of a missile boat with the tail number 962. According to open data, the vessel, known as the Missile Corvette R-71 Shuya was launched in 1983 and is a part of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Company Shuya

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

11 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

41 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.