Israeli Flag Carrier Prepares to Launch Direct Flights to Morocco in Light of Peace Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israel's El Al Airlines said on Thursday that it was preparing to launch direct flights with Morocco after receiving the necessary authorization in light of the normalization of relations between the countries

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Israel's El Al Airlines said on Thursday that it was preparing to launch direct flights with Morocco after receiving the necessary authorization in light of the normalization of relations between the countries.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco. The deal entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations and the United States' recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

"El Al welcomes the historical announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco made on the eve of Hanukkah [a Jewish holiday that runs this year from December 10-18], and will begin operational preparations for direct flights to Casablanca, subject to obtaining all necessary permits from various authorities," the company said in a statement.

Morocco became the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.