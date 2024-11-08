Israeli Football Supporters Back Home After Amsterdam Violence
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A plane carrying Israeli football supporters brought home from Amsterdam by the government landed on Friday at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.
Dutch police said 62 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, which erupted after a Europa League football tie between Amsterdam club Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes be sent to the Netherlands to bring the Israeli fans home, with the first flight of evacuees landing on Friday afternoon, the Israel Airports Authority said.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
UN probe says women, children comprise the majority of Gaza war dead31 minutes ago
-
Kyiv says Russia has returned bodies of 563 soldiers1 hour ago
-
President Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil2 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israel blows up houses on border2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi sees tremendous opportunity for Pakistan trade growth at CIIE3 hours ago
-
Power partly restored in Cuba after Hurricane Rafael3 hours ago
-
Germany says aid for Ukraine 'assured' despite political crisis3 hours ago
-
Prince William reflects on 'brutal' year as Kate returns to public life4 hours ago
-
Two thirds of German voters want prompt new elections: poll4 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Wales team to play Fiji4 hours ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged5 hours ago
-
Five people hospitalised, 62 arrested after Amsterdam clashes: police6 hours ago