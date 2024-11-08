Open Menu

Israeli Football Supporters Back Home After Amsterdam Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A plane carrying Israeli football supporters brought home from Amsterdam by the government landed on Friday at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

Dutch police said 62 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, which erupted after a Europa League football tie between Amsterdam club Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes be sent to the Netherlands to bring the Israeli fans home, with the first flight of evacuees landing on Friday afternoon, the Israel Airports Authority said.

