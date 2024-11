Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence

(@FahadShabbir)

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A plane carrying Israeli football supporters brought home from Amsterdam landed on Friday at Israel's Ben Gurion airport after a night of violence that Israeli and Dutch officials condemned as "anti-Semitic".

Dutch police said 62 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, which erupted after a Europa League football tie between Amsterdam club Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Israeli flag carrier El Al said it was sending six planes to the Netherlands to bring the fans home, after a first flight carrying evacuees landed on Friday afternoon, the Israel Airports Authority said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered the Mossad spy agency to draw up a plan to prevent unrest at sporting events in the future.

Amsterdam's mayor said the city had been "deeply damaged" by "hateful anti-Semitic rioters" who hunted down and attacked fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in a night of "unbearable" violence.

Femke Halsema described gangs on scooters targeting fans of the Israeli club, beating and kicking them in "hit-and-run" assaults, leaving five people hospitalised.

"This is an outburst of anti-Semitism that I hope to never see again," Halsema said, adding that she was "ashamed" by the violence.

Despite a "sporting" atmosphere in the ground and a huge police presence, authorities were unable to stop the rapid attacks on fans in several parts of the city.

Fan Amit Ganor, 21, said he was attacked on the way from the train to the hotel he was staying at.

"We were lucky enough to run and to manage to go to the hotel, but some guys in the streets weren't able to do this so they got hit," he told AFP at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

"We came for a football match... We came to support our team and cheer them. The fact that I was attacked, only (for) being Jewish... makes no sense."

Officers made 62 arrests in total but police chief Peter Holla said the hit-and-run tactics of the rioters made it "exceptionally" difficult to prevent the attacks.

He said that 800 officers had been deployed, a very large number for Amsterdam, adding that "we spent weeks preparing" for the match.

- 'Shocking images' -

Halsema announced tightened security measures in the city, including a temporary ban on demonstrations, stepped-up police deployments and extra protection for key institutions.

Tensions were already running high, with "incidents on both sides" on Wednesday, 24 hours before the match, according to Holla.

He said Maccabi supporters had "removed a flag from a facade on the Rokin and they destroyed a taxi".

"A Palestinian flag was set on fire on the Dam," he added, referring to Amsterdam's central square.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the clashes and the "shocking images" of a "pogrom".

The Israeli military said it had banned all its personnel from travelling to the Netherlands until further notice.

Netanyahu's office warned fans in a statement against attending a Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball match in Italy's Bologna on Friday, citing "calls... on social media to harm Israelis and Jews".

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "terrible anti-Semitic attack".

"We will not tolerate (it). We will prosecute the perpetrators. And I'm deeply ashamed that this could happen in the Netherlands in 2024," Schoof told reporters on the sidelines of an EU leaders' meeting in Budapest.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "outraged" by "vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam".

"Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred," she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "The violence against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam recalls history's darkest hours."

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was "horrified" by the "anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli citizens".

- Anti-Arab chants -

In scenes that showed the tensions, unverified video on social media purportedly filmed on Thursday appeared to show some Maccabi fans chanting in Hebrew: "Let the IDF (army) win! We'll fuck the Arabs!"

Israeli authorities urged their citizens in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels and avoid showing Israeli or Jewish symbols if they went outside.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he had requested the Dutch government's assistance in ensuring Israeli citizens' safe passage from their hotels to the airport to take the rescue flights.

A pro-Palestinian rally against the Israeli football club's visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium on Thursday, but was relocated by Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack, the deadliest in Israel's history.

The world has since seen a spike in anti-Semitic attacks to levels unseen in years, as well as a wave of solidarity with Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In another potential football flashpoint, France are scheduled to play Israel in Paris next Thursday.

France's interior minister said the match would go ahead as planned.

