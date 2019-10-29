Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians in Overnight Raids Across West Bank - IDF

Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested 15 Palestinians during overnight raids across West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested 15 Palestinians during overnight raids across West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

"Overnight, IDF servicemen, jointly with officers from Shin Bet, Israel Border Police and Israel Police, arrested 15 Palestinians in the West Bank suspected of involvement in terrorist activity ... The suspects were transferred for questioning," the statement said.

During the raids, Israeli servicemen seized an M16 rifle, which was handed over to security forces.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.