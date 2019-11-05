UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians In Overnight Raids Across West Bank - IDF

Tue 05th November 2019

Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from domestic intelligence service Shin Bet arrested 12 Palestinians during overnight raids across West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from domestic intelligence service Shin Bet arrested 12 Palestinians during overnight raids across West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"Overnight, IDF servicemen, jointly with officers from Shin Bet, Israel Border Police and Israel Police, arrested 12 Palestinians in the West Bank suspected of involvement in terrorist activity," the statement said.

The suspects were taken into police custody for questioning.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.

