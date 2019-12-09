UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Forces Arrest 5 Palestinians In Overnight Raids Across West Bank - IDF

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:25 PM

Israeli Forces Arrest 5 Palestinians in Overnight Raids Across West Bank - IDF

Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested five Palestinians during overnight raids across the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested five Palestinians during overnight raids across the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Overnight, IDF servicemen, jointly with officers from Shin Bet, Israel Border Police and Israel Police, arrested 5 Palestinians in the West Bank suspected of involvement in terrorist activity ... The suspects were transferred for questioning," the statement said.

During the raids, Israeli servicemen seized numerous illegal weapons in the region of the Ephraim Brigade, which were handed over to security forces.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police United Nations Israel Lawyers Bank Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

PTI’s supports continue protest against PML-N, S ..

2 minutes ago

Sports is the only medium to bring people together ..

9 minutes ago

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better worl ..

15 minutes ago

Dua Mangi reveals more details about her kidnapper ..

25 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit in Paris Expected to Last Alm ..

20 minutes ago

TV cable employee found dead in office

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.