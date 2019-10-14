UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Forces Arrest PA Jerusalem Governor, Fatah's Secretary-General In Jerusalem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Israeli Forces Arrest PA Jerusalem Governor, Fatah's Secretary-General in Jerusalem

Israeli forces arrested the Palestinian Authority's (PA) Jerusalem governor, Adnan Ghaith, and the Fatah's party Secretary-General in Jerusalem, Shadi Matour, on Monday morning, the Palestinian Prisoners and Editors' Affairs Authority told Sputnik

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Israeli forces arrested the Palestinian Authority's (PA) Jerusalem governor, Adnan Ghaith, and the Fatah's party Secretary-General in Jerusalem, Shadi Matour, on Monday morning, the Palestinian Prisoners and Editors' Affairs Authority told Sputnik.

"The [Israeli] forces raided the governor's house in Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, in the neighborhood of Silwan in the eastern part of the city; arrested him and took him for investigation. They also arrested the secretary-general of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, Shadi Matour, after storming his house in the city," the Palestinian Authority said.

This was the fourth time this year the Israeli authorities have arrested these two officials. Some of the arrests were based on charges related to the sale of land � Israeli police had previously investigated Ghaith over suspicions that he was involved in the arrest of US-Palestinian official Issam Akel, who was accused of selling an East Jerusalem building to Jewish buyers.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the repeated arrests of the governor and Fatah's secretary in the city.

Ghaith was appointed by Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas as the PA's Jerusalem governor in August 2018. Before his appointment, he served as the secretary of the Fatah movement in 2012.

The Fatah movement, formerly known as the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, was founded in 1959 by Palestine's political leader, Yasser Arafat. It is now chaired by the incumbent Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinian Authority for decades. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Police Governor Israel Palestine Gaza Marriage Bank Sale Jerusalem August 2018 Jew Government

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

10 minutes ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

12 minutes ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

12 minutes ago

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.