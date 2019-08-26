UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Arrest Several Palestinians Suspected Of Planning Bomb Attack In West Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:37 PM

Israeli Forces Arrest Several Palestinians Suspected of Planning Bomb Attack in West Bank

Israeli forces have arrested several Palestinians following the death of an Israeli girl from a bomb blast outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Israeli forces have arrested several Palestinians following the death of an Israeli girl from a bomb blast outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev.

On Friday, Rina Shnerb was hiking with her father and brother on a nature trail when an explosive device detonated, killing her on the scene and critically injuring the girl's relatives. Following the incident, Israeli forces have been on a man hunt to find the perpetrators of the attack.

"The Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Security Agency and police continue to search for the terrorists that carried out that attack near Dolev on Friday .

.. in which Rina Shnerb was killed," the security forces said in a statement, adding that several Palestinian suspects had been arrested.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting following news of the attack and said that the perpetrators would be caught.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Clashes and frequent shelling occurs from both sides.

