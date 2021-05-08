Israeli Forces Arresting Palestinians in Jerusalem After Friday Unrest - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli security forces on Saturday began arrests among the Palestinian population of Jerusalem in connection with major riots that broke out in the city a day prior, according to the Palestinian Maan news portal

Overnight and on Saturday morning, the Israeli police arrested 13 people, Maan stated. According to the news portal, 230 Palestinians were detained in total since the start of the Ramadan holy month.

The Israeli police have yet to comment on the reports of the raids in the Palestinian neighborhoods and the arrests.

Earlier in the day, the Red Crescent reported that 205 Palestinians were injured in the clashes with Israeli forces in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli police stated that 17 of their officers were injured in the unrest.

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem has been ongoing for several days over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. On Friday, riots continued in the neighborhood and near the Temple Mount.

The international community condemned the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem and urged the sides to show restraint. Palestine requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation.