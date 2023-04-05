Close
Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Worshipers In Al-Aqsa Mosque

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 12:11 PM

The Israeli forces used tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, which is recognized by its silver dome, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to offer prayers.

Amman (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Israeli forces conducted a raid at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and violently attacked several Palestinian worshippers. The assault began at around 10 pm local time, when heavily armed police officers were seen entering the site. They subsequently launched tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, which is recognized by its silver dome, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray.

The worshippers were forcefully evacuated from the premises, despite peacefully observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli officers were caught on videos striking people repeatedly with batons while they appeared to be lying on the floor inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed receiving multiple reports of injuries but couldn't estimate the number of casualties as Israeli forces restricted medics from reaching the wounded.

In response to the incident, hundreds of Palestinians protested on the streets, denouncing the assault and confronting Israeli troops at checkpoints and army posts.

Similar rallies were also held in Gaza, Umm al-Fahm (a Palestinian town in Israel), and the Jordanian capital Amman.

Since the start of Ramadan, Israeli authorities have been removing worshippers from Al-Aqsa Mosque every night after the Taraweeh prayer ends around 9 pm local time. However, this has not typically involved the use of widespread violence. Additionally, they have been imposing restrictions on who can enter the site and when, which Palestinians consider as a violation of their religious freedom.

Israeli authorities prohibit Itikaf at Al-Aqsa Mosque, except during the last ten days of Ramadan, but Palestinians refuse to comply with this ban.

To ensure that Israeli settlers can enter the site without any issue, Israeli forces regularly evacuate Palestinians from the mosque outside the five Muslim prayers. This usually takes place overnight and after dawn prayer, with the aim of clearing the area by 7:30 am local time.

