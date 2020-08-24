Israeli Forces Attack Hamas Infrastructure After Launch of Explosives From Gaza - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to explosives fired toward Israel, the IDF said in a statement.

"Explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day. In response, we just struck military posts and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel.

Throughout August, Hamas has launched explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel on a regular basis, with the Israeli forces responding by shelling Hamas' military infrastructure.

The balloon attacks have sparked dozens of fires in southern Israel.

Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing to all goods and materials, except for humanitarian aid, food and medicine, in an effort to get Hamas to stop the balloon launches. Israel has also prevented Palestinian fisherman from using a fishing zone off the coast of the Gaza Strip.