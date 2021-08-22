Israeli Forces Attack Hamas Targets Following Saturday Protest at Israel-Gaza Border - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Israeli military launched attacks against Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of Palestinians protested at the security fence on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to the violent riots Hamas instigated on the Israel-Gaza border today, our forces just struck 4 Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites," the IDF said on Twitter.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday that over 40 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers during the protest at the Gaza Strip border.

The protesters, who gathered to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the fire of the Al-Aqsa mosque, were calling for the lifting of the Gaza blockade and the end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The IDF said that the protesters tried to climb the security fence in northern Gaza and threw explosive devices at Israeli servicemen. According to the IDF, one Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured and the protesters were dispersed using riot dispersal means.