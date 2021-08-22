UrduPoint.com

Israeli Forces Attack Hamas Targets Following Saturday Protest At Israel-Gaza Border - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:30 AM

Israeli Forces Attack Hamas Targets Following Saturday Protest at Israel-Gaza Border - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Israeli military launched attacks against Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of Palestinians protested at the security fence on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to the violent riots Hamas instigated on the Israel-Gaza border today, our forces just struck 4 Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites," the IDF said on Twitter.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday that over 40 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers during the protest at the Gaza Strip border.

The protesters, who gathered to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the fire of the Al-Aqsa mosque, were calling for the lifting of the Gaza blockade and the end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The IDF said that the protesters tried to climb the security fence in northern Gaza and threw explosive devices at Israeli servicemen. According to the IDF, one Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured and the protesters were dispersed using riot dispersal means.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Riots Police Israel Twitter Gaza Border Mosque

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

5 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

5 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

5 hours ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

6 hours ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

6 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.