Israeli Forces Attack Hamas Targets In Response To Gaza Border Protests - IDF

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:30 AM

Israeli Forces Attack Hamas Targets In Response to Gaza Border Protests - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Israeli military launched attacks against Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of Palestinians protested at the security fence, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to Hamas terrorists launching arson balloons into Israel & violent riots at the security fence, we just struck: Hamas military compound, Hamas terrorist tunnel entrance. Hamas employs these tactics for 1 reason - to terrorize Israeli civilians. We will defend them," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry data, over 40 Palestinians were injured during the August 21 unrest on the border of the Gaza Strip, when Palestinians held a rally to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the arson attack on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and to protest against the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel.

Another Gaza border rally was held on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that a Palestinian teenager who was severely injured on the Gaza border during clashes with Israeli soldiers has died. Another Palestinian critically wounded during the August 21 clashes passed away on Thursday.

The IDF said last week that the Palestinian protesters tried to climb the security fence in northern Gaza and threw explosive devices at Israeli servicemen; at least one Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured.

