Israeli Forces Attack Targets in Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloon Launches

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Israeli Air Force targeted Palestinian military sites in the Gaza Strip in response to the Sunday launches of incendiary balloons, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Israeli aircraft launched attacks primarily in the area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Incendiary balloons were launched into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon. In response to the arson attacks, Israel announced it was cutting the Gaza Strip's fishing zone in half until further notice on Sunday night.

According to Israeli media reports, the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza on Sunday caused several brushfires in the Eshkol region of southern Israel.