Israeli forces battle Hamas in main southern Gaza city

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces battled Hamas in Gaza's main southern city on Wednesday in some of the most intense combat of the nearly two-month war sparked by the October 7 attacks.

Israeli troops, tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers have rolled into Khan Yunis in the south, Gaza's second-largest city, forcing already displaced civilians to pack up and flee again, witnesses told AFP.

The focus of the conflict has shifted into the besieged Palestinian territory's south following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced an estimated 1.9 million people to flee.

"Our forces are now encircling the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip," Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi said Tuesday.

"We have secured many Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip, and now we are operating against its strongholds in the south."

The streets of Khan Yunis were almost empty on Wednesday morning as residents tried to take shelter from shelling and artillery fire, said AFP journalists, while the dead and wounded continued to pour into the city's hospitals.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the group's October 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

The latest toll from the Hamas government's media office said 16,248 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, had been killed.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and free 138 hostages still held in Gaza after scores were released during a short-lived truce.

As the military "expands its operations to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, we have not lost sight... of our critical mission to rescue our hostages," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"The international community must take action. The Red Cross must have access to the hostages that are in the hands of Hamas."

The mass casualties in Gaza have sparked global concern, heightened by dire shortages brought by an Israeli siege that has seen only limited supplies of food, water, fuel and medicines enter.

Hassan al-Qadi, a displaced Khan Yunis resident, said "the whole city is suffering from destruction and relentless shelling.

"Many people arriving from northern Gaza are facing dire circumstances. Many are homeless and some are searching for their missing children."

"We are not mere numbers. We are human beings," he said, speaking in the southern city of Rafah.

- 250 targets hit -

The Israeli army said Wednesday it had struck about 250 targets in Gaza over the past 24 hours and that troops were "continuing to locate weapons, underground shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure".

And several Hamas commanders were killed in an air strike near the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said on social media platform X.

Sources in Hamas told AFP their fighters were battling Israeli troops early Wednesday in a bid to prevent them from breaking into Khan Yunis and surrounding areas.

According to the Hamas media office, dozens were killed and injured in heavy strikes on areas east of Khan Yunis.

The Hamas-run health ministry said air strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed six people and wounded 14 others.

Israel had previously told civilians in the north of the densely populated Gaza Strip to seek shelter in the south of the territory, with many fleeing to Khan Yunis believing it would be safer.

The violence in Gaza "now ranks amongst the worst assaults on any civilian population in our time and age", charged aid group the Norwegian Refugee Council, which also warned of the dire public health threat of the approaching winter.

Israeli warnings telling people to move even further south have sparked "panic, fear and anxiety", according to Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

People were being pushed into an area that is less than one-third of the Gaza Strip, he said.