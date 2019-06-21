Israeli Forces Complete Massive Drills Simulating War in Lebanon - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Israeli Defense Forces completed large-scale military maneuvers simulating a potential war in Lebanon, a statement from the military said on Thursday.

"Today, the Israeli Defense Forces completed major military exercises in the Jordan Valley and northern Israel. Various types of troops worked out all sorts of scenarios of potential military actions in Lebanon," the IDF said.

According to the IDF, the drills were "most extensive" in the past two years.

"Israel's Ground Forces, Air Force, & Navy ALL participated in a large-scale military maneuver, training for potential combat & practicing urban warfare.

This is readiness. This is the IDF," the statement concluded.

Lebanon and Israel never had established diplomatic relations, with the latter treating its neighbor as an "enemy state." The anger of the Israeli authorities is fueled toward the Hezbollah group, headquartered in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which Israel designates as a terrorist organization.