UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Forces Complete Massive Drills Simulating War In Lebanon - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Israeli Forces Complete Massive Drills Simulating War in Lebanon - Statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Israeli Defense Forces completed large-scale military maneuvers simulating a potential war in Lebanon, a statement from the military said on Thursday.

"Today, the Israeli Defense Forces completed major military exercises in the Jordan Valley and northern Israel. Various types of troops worked out all sorts of scenarios of potential military actions in Lebanon," the IDF said.

According to the IDF, the drills were "most extensive" in the past two years.

"Israel's Ground Forces, Air Force, & Navy ALL participated in a large-scale military maneuver, training for potential combat & practicing urban warfare.

This is readiness. This is the IDF," the statement concluded.

Lebanon and Israel never had established diplomatic relations, with the latter treating its neighbor as an "enemy state." The anger of the Israeli authorities is fueled toward the Hezbollah group, headquartered in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which Israel designates as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Beirut Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

21 minutes ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

21 minutes ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

52 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

52 minutes ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

1 hour ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.