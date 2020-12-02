UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Conduct Military Exercises In Country's North - Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Israeli military has held military training activities in the north of the country, the deputy commander of the 3rd reserve brigade and the exercises' coordinator, Reserve Colonel Roi Timor Roso, told Sputnik, noting that they had no links to the latest regional developments.

"These exercises are part of a training program that will involve all units of the Northern Command and other detachments defending Israel's border with Lebanon," the coordinator said, noting that over 100 servicemen participated in the training.

The exercises were planned in advance and "had nothing to do with the latest events in the region," Roso added.

"A peculiarity of these exercises is the combination of modern tactical simulators and the practical analysis of enemy tactics. I consider this training dramatic, since the knowledge that we received while protecting our border is transformed into practical tactical techniques. It is quite innovative," the coordinator said.

The colonel noted that the training took place over several days and might be held again in 2021.

