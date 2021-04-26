Israeli Forces Confirm Unsuccessful Rocket Launch From Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night ended up exploding inside Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At around 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (20:00 GMT), the IDF said on Twitter that a rocket had been fired from Gaza.

"Israelis in southern Israel are sleeping in bomb shelters for the third night in a row. Why? Terrorists in Gaza just fired another rocket toward Israel.

This rocket exploded inside Gaza," the IDF tweeted two hours after the initial report on the rocket firing.

Over the weekend, more than 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, several of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome).

Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches.