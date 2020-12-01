Israeli Forces Defuse Explosive Device Attached to Balloon Launched From Gaza - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Israeli police bomb disposal engineers have defused a homemade explosive device attached to a hot air balloon launched from the Gaza Strip, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Tuesday.

"Police bomb disposal engineers defused a suspicious object that was attached to a hot air balloon launched from the Gaza Strip in the country's south near Ashkelon," Rosenfeld said.

No injuries have been reported.

The Hamas Islamist movement, which runs the Gaza Strip regularly float explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces respond by shelling the movement's military infrastructure.